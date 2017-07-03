If you get stuck in holiday traffic, at least gas is cheap

Forecasters project highways are busier than ever this Independence Day weekend, fueled in part by gas prices that have remained at prices last seen about one decade ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration shows average June gas prices in New England remained near 10-year record lows this year as the national average price sank to its lowest point since 2005.

The site GasBuddy shows the current gas prices in Maine have generally followed that trend, with an average price Monday of $2.23 per gallon, or about 9 cents lower than one year ago. The site said the national average price for the holiday weekend is $2.21 per gallon.

AAA projected those prices and other positive economic signs would lead to a surge in travel around the holiday weekend, with 37.5 million taking to the roads, up about 3 percent from 2016.

Unemployment remains low nationally and in Maine, with the state rate hitting a record low of 3 percent in March.