Teen demand for summer jobs on the rise in Maine

The increasing number of teenagers seeking summer work in Maine will have more options this year after a new law took effect opening more jobs to 14- and 15-year-olds.

The law will allow teens of those ages to work in bowling alleys, movie theaters, amusement parks and will expand the work they can do in hotels and motels.

The law takes effect as teenagers’ demand for summertime work is at a recent high, but still far below levels before the recession, according to data from the Maine Department of Labor.

Applications are down from last year, but applications for June have risen steadily since 2014. Maine Department of Labor Commissioner John Butera said they’ve seen a surge in permits this year, but that appears specific to the summertime.

While overall applications are way down from the early 2000s, the share of applications the department received in June is way up.

Part of the overall decline since 2000 may be shifting demographics, with fewer teens in the state overall.

It’s unclear what’s driven the summertime shift. In each year available from 2000 through 2016, the share of applications filed in June hovered around 30 percent. That jumped to more than 41 percent this year.

Julie Rabinowitz, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Labor, said the department received 500 applications in the last week of June alone.

Butera said the department is working to turn around permits as soon as possible. Part of the new law also simplifies that process and allows the applications to be submitted electronically.

The law retains caps on how many hours teens can work when school is in session and around certain days of the week.