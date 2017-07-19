See who put early money into Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial race

Election cash began rolling in April leading up to the 2018 race for governor, with relatively big donations.

The 676 individual donors who put money into the campaigns donated $491 on average, according to reports covering donations from April to June.

That doesn’t include $1,232 in contributions under $50, most of which went to the campaign of Terry Hayes, the state treasurer who is seeking to use the state’s public campaign financing program.

Democratic candidate Adam Cote and Republican candidate Mary Mayhew plan to raise private cash for their primary and gubernatorial bids.

The early figures give just a first glimpse at the race where many candidates are still piling in or waiting on the sidelines.

We’ll be tracking money in the gubernatorial race as the campaign contributions roll in. We clean some of the data from the Maine Ethics Commission to standardize employer names and contributor names where there are clear typos or other errors and then add some additional information about the candidates.

Find our latest contributor data on our public Github page.