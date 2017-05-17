Where new “cannabiz” is cropping up in Maine

Ten new cannabis-related businesses have incorporated in Maine so far this year, some in anticipation of the drug’s commercial legalization sometime next year or later.

There’s a lot still unknown about the rollout of the commercial marijuana business but there’s interest across the state in capturing part of those new markets.

Some of the new businesses are clearly targeting the existing medical marijuana market, but that may also be a foothold in the commercial market, as medical caregivers in good standing will get a first crack at commercial licenses.

Registrations including the word “cannabis” from the Secretary of State’s Office give some sense of where those businesses are popping up in Maine, though some registrations are not at the place of business but rather the address of an attorney, or the company’s corporate agent.

