See the Maine businesses applying for foreign workers

About 191 employers applied to bring foreign workers to Maine job sites to fill either seasonal or peak demand, in positions paying roughly $8.50 to $15 an hour.

A federal cap on the number of foreign workers has left some of those employers and many more scrambling to fill spots during the state’s busy summer tourist season, as immigration officials take a closer look at the program.

Those requests are documented in detailed data from the U.S. Department of Labor, showing just what Maine businesses have requested.

In a story posted today, I explored some of the general trends in those applications and numbers, to size up the impact of this problem in the state.

But the data also allow you to explore specific businesses to see what positions they want to fill with foreign workers, when those jobs would start and end and how much they would pay, among other things.

I cleaned that data for Maine (standardizing business names and some formatting) in this public file you can explore or download from Github. You can also see the file on Google Sheets, embedded below.

See the raw disclosure data for foreign worker programs (at the national level) through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Foreign Labor Certification.