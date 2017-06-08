Wait, there’s an election? Find out where to vote Tuesday

Tuesday’s election is not the sexy, ruin-Thanksgiving-for-everyone kind.

It will ask voters whether the state should borrow $50 million for a program that helps businesses and research institutions buy equipment to study and develop new technologies.

[Maine researchers want voters to OK borrowing $50 million to fund their work]

While you consider the virtues of that question (read the citizen’s guide to the question from the Secretary of State’s Office), there’s the matter of where to vote.

Search your town in the graphic below to see the available polling places.

And if that search doesn’t make clear where you should be voting, try the Secretary of State’s address-specific search. Happy voting.