What one day of government spending looks like

After a last-ditch effort to pass a budget Friday, it appears state government is headed for a shutdown starting July 1. It means a variety of payments will stop flowing, as a variety of government offices close.

Essential personnel, as determined by Gov. Paul LePage, would stay on. It leaves a lot going on in Augusta today, which the BDN’s State House staff has covered the Joe Jeezly out of. (Follow Mike Shepherd and Chris Cousins on Twitter for live updates this evening.)

To get a sense of what the shutdown means, I looked back to the past July 1, a balmy Friday, at what state government spent (thanks to the state’s Open Checkbook site).

Beyond the balminess, it was a day when state government disbursed about $26.4 million, mostly in grants to programs through the University of Maine and the Maine Municipal Bond Bank. That included $15.2 million to a Maine Community Policing Institute, out of the University of Maine at Augusta, $5.7 million to a state transportation fund and about $4.2 million to the Maine Economic Improvement fund.

Excluding those large transfers from general tax dollars to specific accounts, the routine business of the day led to about $900,000 in expenses alone, not considering the value of salaries and wages.

The data gives one sense of the scale of the shutdown, but there are some caveats. For instance, the July 1 payments included $164,141 in day care payments and $139,445 in child care payments through the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department issued a statement Friday that it will continue to send out benefits through the shutdown.